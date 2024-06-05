Veteran Soap Star Thaao Penghlis Visits The Locher Room

Soap alum Thaao Penghlis sits down for a live interview in The Locher Room on Thursday, June 6 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. He will discuss his latest project, Thaao Penghlis’ Lost Treasures, a thrilling detective story-style exploration podcast of Greece’s greatest contribution to the world’s literature, the poet Homer.

A Look Forward and A Look Back

Penghlis has been playing two look-a-like villains, Count Tony DiMera and Andre DiMera, on and off for over 40 years on Days of our Lives, having worked alongside Joseph Mascolo as Stefano DiMera and creating a supercouple opposite his longtime leading lady Leann Hunley (Anna DiMera). In addition to his roles on DAYS, he played Victor Cassadine on General Hospital when the Cassadines wanted to control the world (or at least the weather), making a surprise return to the show in 2014, and Micah DeAngelis on the now defunct NBC soap Santa Barbara. He is also well-known for his starring role in the primetime reboot of the Mission: Impossible series, which co-starred fellow daytime star Phil Morris (ex-Tyrone Jackson, Young and Restless).

The Australian-born star has authored the memoir Places: The Journey of My Days, My Lives, and the cookbook Seducing Celebrities One Meal at a Time, which was recently reissued. The writer/actor also attended a book signing for it at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles back on May 22.

Get ready to hear how growing up in Sydney, Australia, Penghlis always dreamed of becoming an archeologist, dreaming of one day unlocking the secrets of the history of his Greek ancestors. The actor will also take us on his 20-year journey now playing the guide with his new podcast, Thaao Penghlis’ Lost Treasures, a deep dive into the life of German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann. For those of you who have never attended a live chat with the actor, you are in for a very special treat.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.