Tuesday Fast Five With Rena Sofer

What was your last binge-watch? “ALONE on the History Channel. It is so good. I can’t even. It’s amazing.”

What’s been your most memorable costume on B&B? “Probably that big, black hat Quinn wore in Monaco. I think we named it Patricia or Samantha or something like that. I’m not sure, but we all loved that hat.”

What was your favorite TV show growing up? “THE LOVE BOAT.”

What’s the last movie that made you cry? “I’m going to tell you but I hate that it makes me cry because it’s the same manipulative story each and every time, but Toy Story 4.”

What is the last thing you read? “I read The Starless Sea, which I really loved, and I also listen to books on tape. I just listened to The Institute by Stephen King. I love Stephen King on audio books. They’re the best.”