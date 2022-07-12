What’s something people would be surprised to know about you? “I’m not good at responding to emails. Typing and answering questions is a real pain in the ass for me. I’m just not good at it.”

What is your favorite summer activity? “Not having to get up at 7 o’clock in the morning to drive my daughter to school.”

What are your thoughts on clowns? “They’re only creepy because everybody thinks they are creepy. I find there is really no need for clowns in any way shape or form.”

Of your many past credits, which did you most enjoy? “OH, GROW UP [in 1999] and ED [in 2001]. On OH, GROW UP, I was one of the stars of the show, and ED was just one of my most fun acting experiences ever.”

What destination have you always wanted to visit but have not yet? “Machu Picchu, Rio de Janeiro and I also want to go to Iceland.”