What gets on your nerves? “I hate self-grooming that takes forever, like sitting in the nail shop. Sitting in the nail shop gets on my nerves! I’m impatient when it comes to those things that you have to do as a woman, especially on a show.”

What is your favorite comfort food? “Chicken tortilla soup.”

If you won the lottery, what would you buy first? “A house in Malibu.”

How do you get out of a bad mood? “By meditating or drinking tea. Or both.”

What song will you always sing along to in your car? “Anything Britney Spears. Free Britney!”