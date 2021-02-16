Tuesday Fast Five With Michael Mealor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What’s your favorite part of the day? “The morning. I get excited the night before knowing I’ll be getting my first cup of coffee of the day.”

What is your favorite movie quote? “From Anchorman, when Will Ferrell says, ‘The arsonist has oddly shaped feet.’ ”

What is your stupid human trick? “I used to be able to twist my foot almost all the way around. I could start at 12:00 and go to 11.”

What famous world monument do you definitely want to visit? “The Kremlin. It’s architecturally beautiful and I’d love to see it in person.”

What song do you love to sing along with? “ ‘Tiny Dancer’, by Elton John. That’s also my go-to karaoke song.”