Maura West (Ava, GH) answers our five burning questions!

What is your favorite pizza topping? “Jalapeños.”

What is your least favorite errand? “Putting gas in my car. I hate that.”

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE.”

What have you been listening to lately? “I’ve been listening to Phantom of the Opera a lot. I listen to musicals all the time.”

What is always in your fridge? “Pickles.”