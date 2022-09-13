Interview

Tuesday Fast Five With Mark Grossman

What is your least favorite errand? “I still live in an apartment, so getting quarters for the laundry.”

What is your favorite way to procrastinate? “I just bought a PlayStation 5 a couple of months ago and I haven’t played video games for 15 years and I feel like a kid again. I’ve been getting sucked into playing video games and hours go by sometimes, and I’m like, ‘I should be doing something much more productive, right?’ ”

What is a staple in your fridge? “Ranch dressing or honey mustard.”

What dessert can you never pass up? “I am such a sucker for Ben & Jerry’s Strawberry Cheesecake.”

What TV show from your childhood would you like to see get rebooted? “MARRIED WITH CHILDREN or HOME IMPROVEMENT.”

