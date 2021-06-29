What is a relationship deal-breaker for you? “Someone who takes themselves too seriously.”

What is the best useless talent you have? “I can twirl a baton. While it is useful, it hasn’t been useful thus far in my life. There’s still time, I guess [laughs].”

Prior to acting, what is the worst job you’ve ever had? “I worked at Abercrombie & Fitch when I was a teenager and I was the girl who had to stand out front and say hi to everyone, and it was the worst job ever. It was so boring — and all of the weird people in the mall would come up and talk to me. It was the worst.”

What is something you spend too much money on? “Anything at Target. I go in for one thing and the next thing I know, I have a basket full of stuff.”

What was your first concert? “Backstreet Boys. It was in New Jersey.”