What is your best domestic skill? “Cooking!”

When is the last time you teared up? “Are you kidding? I tear up three or four times a day — it’s a running joke in my family! We’ll be eating dinner, someone will say something and my daughter will look at me and go, ‘Daddy’s crying.’ I’m pretty much always crying. My wife just said in the background, ‘He’s a big baby.’ ”

What is your favorite room in your house? “The bedroom. Say, ‘for obvious reasons.’ ”

What topic could you give a lecture about? “I could talk to actors about being prepared, if and when the time comes that you become successful, because you have to learn how to budget your money and not spend it all on race cars.”

What is your favorite flavor of ice cream? “It’s the Creamsicle flavor — orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream.”