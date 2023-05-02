If there were no limitations, what kind of business would you open? “I love dogs, so it would have to be something that’s about rescuing or placing dogs, but I’d have to do a lot of background checks on people.”

Do you consider yourself organized? “Very. I love organizing. It makes me feel good.”

If you could have a food truck parked outside of your house, what would it serve? “I love Indian food. I haven’t yet found a place where I live in Oregon, so having a food truck that serves Indian food parked outside of my house would be wonderful.”

What’s your stupid human trick? “I’m a great screamer. It started when I was young, like 8, and my girlfriends and I liked horror movies. I found that I could scream really well and that impressed everybody.”

What is the favorite room in your house? “My living room. That’s where my dogs and I hang out mostly.”