Tuesday Fast Five With Donnell Turner

If you had a vision board, what would be on it? “A college degree, a production company and real estate.”

If you were investing in property in Port Charles, what would you buy? “I would like to own the hospital itself. Why not! And the Metro Court; I’d like to own that, as well.”

Of all the famous people you’ve posed for photos with on your Instagram, who were you the most geeked out to get a picture with? “Different ones for different reasons, but I have to say that getting a picture with Sugar Ray Leonard immediately jumps out. I’m also geeked out whenever I get a picture with Genie Francis [Laura] or Finola [Hughes, Anna] or Tristan [Rogers, Scorpio]!”

Who was your first friend in the cast? “Rebecca Budig [ex-Hayden]. She took me under her wing.”

What charitable cause is most important to you? “Autism Speaks. It’s such a worthy cause that means so much, not just to me, but to millions.”