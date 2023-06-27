What is your favorite father/son activity? “Going to the beach and bodysurfing.”

What is your biggest procrastination? “Paperwork.”

Can you do a foreign accent? “Depending on what it is, sure. I can do French. I played a Latin lover in a film, so I did a generic Latin. Scott [Clifton, Liam] is extraordinary with that. He can do every accent there is. Darin [Brooks, Wyatt] is the same. They are extraordinary.”

What’s a new skill you’d like to pick up? “Archery? Actually, if I could build stuff. Scott Reeves [ex-Ryan, Y&R et al] is Mr. Refurbish, and I wish I could be him. I have none of his skills. If I can hang a picture straight, I feel like that is an accomplishment.”

Do you have a favorite day of the week? “It’s definitely Friday on an intense work week. When we wrap on a week like that, it’s Friday for sure.”