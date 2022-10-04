What is your favorite way to procrastinate? “Playing my guitar. I’ve been playing the acoustic for a really long time and I bought an electric but the transition has been so different. I love that thing but my neighbors would probably say differently.”

Who’s the last co-star you hung out with outside of the studio? “I hang out with Rory [Gibson, Noah] quite a bit. He’s become my workout buddy.”

Where do you find your perfect sandwich? “There’s a spot in Austin, Texas, called ThunderCloud Subs and they make a turkey club that’ll knock your socks off. That sandwich tastes pretty awesome because they sprinkle a little Thundercloud love on it.”

What movie can you watch over and over and over again? “I’ll give you two: Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood and Billy Madison. From the very dramatic to the real goofy.

What’s something people would be surprised to know about you? “I’m actually pretty shy. I’m very friendly but it takes me a minute to loosen up. Until that happens, I just smile.”