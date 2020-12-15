Tuesday Fast Five With Chad Duell

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s the last thing you splurged on? “Pokémon cards. They’re hot again!”

Which of your co-stars can you do the best impression of? “Maurice Benard [Sonny] — a little over the top but he has a specific way of carrying himself, so I think I do a good job.”

What movie could you watch over and over? “Forgetting Sarah Marshall is very real and easy to watch.”

What skill have you always wanted to learn? “The piano. I think it’s a beautiful instrument.”

What’s your favorite way to spend a rainy day? “Getting outside. I love rainy days and thunderstorms!”

