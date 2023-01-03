What is your favorite pizza topping? “My favorite pizza topping is pineapple, don’t come for me.”

What is your go-to comfort food? “Soup. Udon, ramen, vegetable, miso, soon tofu, Tom kha kai … you name it. I love it.”

What is the screen saver on your phone? “My screensaver is a picture of the universe, captured by NASA. It helps me keep perspective when life feels particularly hard or my problems seem too heavy.”

What is your favorite day of the week? “Sunday, because it’s a ‘me’ day. A perfect Sunday for me is an early meditation and hike with my pup, a stroll to the farmer’s market, and recalibrating for the next week.”

What is your favorite board game of all time? “Monopoly, but more recently I’ve been really into Scrabble.”