Eric Martsolf answers our five burning questions!

What’s your guilty pleasure reality show? “VANDERPUMP RULES. My wife and I got sucked into it.”

What celebrity would you most like to be stranded with on a deserted island? “Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin. I’d love to hear the old rock and roll stories of the ’70s and particularly how he was never able to get the band back together. He’d be a captive audience, so he’d have to tell me.”

Who would you pick to play you in a movie about your life? “I would let Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds beat each other out for that opportunity.”

What is your least favorite errand? “When my wife sends me out the day before Thanksgiving to go grocery shopping; sometimes it’s even the day of when she’s realizes she needs a certain ingredient to prepare a dish. It’s just horrendous trying to find any kind of food item on Thanksgiving Day.”

What’s your go-to comfort food? “Since being an L.A. guy, I’ve grown to love sushi. I will order so much sushi on a Friday night and just pound it and not have an ounce of guilt about it. I just love it.”