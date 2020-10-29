Tricia Cast Returns To Y&R

Tricia Cast, last seen as Nina Webster in Genoa City in 2014, is coming back to reprise the role she originated in 1986 for the soap’s 12,000th episode, reports ew.com. With her son, Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV working on the GCPD again and newly engaged to Abby Newman, Mama Webster will have lots to catch up on for this visit, which is expected to last for a handful of episodes. Look for Nina to return in early November and come back during the week of November 30 to celebrate Y&R’s 12,000 episode.