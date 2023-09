Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) shared on Instagram that her good pal, Tricia Cast, is set to revisit Genoa City in the very near future. The actress posted a pic of the two of them, enthusing, “This is a good surprise… TRICIA’S back!!!!” Cast, who originated the role of Nina Webster in 1986 and has played the character off and on since then, last appeared in March.