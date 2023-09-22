Y&R’s Courtney Hope and Brytni Sarpy tackle our latest batch of random questions

Courtney Hope (Sally)

What’s a random subject you know a lot about? “I went to school for psychology so I have a lot of random bits of information on different personality disorders and psychology, so I could get in a very long conversation on those topics.”

Taking off your shoes on an airplane: Yes or no? “No, unless I’m flying in first class and I want to sleep.”

Musicals: Yay or nay? “Nay, which is crazy because I love music. There’s just something about a person suddenly breaking out in song that takes me out of the scene.”

Reality TV: Yay or nay? “Nay. It’s like getting worked up over someone else’s life and drama, and I have too much stuff in my own life to worry about.”

Cruises: Yay or nay? “Nay. I had a bad experience on my last cruise. We were in very rough hurricane waters and that was very traumatizing for me.”

What’s the best cereal and why? “Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, just because they taste really, really good.”

Food in bed: Okay or never? “Okay. I think there are occasions that call for it. Like, for a few months, I woke up and it was cold in my house, so I would just go back to bed with my breakfast.”

Toilet paper: Over or under? “Over. I think it makes more sense. If you hang it under, it unrolls more.”

Any kind of lying is bad: Agree or disagree? “I guess I have to disagree. I don’t like lying, it’s a big pet peeve of mine, but I do understand little white lies to avoid hurting someone’s feelings.”

Which came first — the chicken or the egg? “I’ll just say the chicken came first. Maybe two things made a chicken and then it made an egg.”

Can you fold a fitted sheet properly? “In general, I try and fold it as best as possible, depending on how OCD I am that day.”

Must-have hours of sleep? “At least eight.”

Childhood item I wish I still had: “My trampoline. I’m going to a trampoline park this weekend because I am obsessed with them.”

I would give my ironing skills a letter grade of: “I would say A or B+. I don’t iron very often because I love Downy Wrinkle Releaser spray.”

Sitcom family you’d love to join? “I would say FRIENDS, because they are all like a family.”

Go-to takeout order? “Grilled salmon with quinoa and Brussels sprouts.”

If the show did an all-musical episode, I would want to sing ______: “I’m terrified of singing in public, so I would probably stand in the background and sing with everyone else.”

What middle name would you give your character? “Grace, because I feel that’s not Sally at all.”

Brytni Sarpy (Elena)

What’s a random subject you know a lot about? “Sushi.”

Taking off your shoes on an airplane: Yes or no? “If you have socks on, yes.”

Musicals: Yay or nay? “Yay, absolutely! I love musicals. I love both going to the theater to see them live onstage and I love watching them on TV. Performance art is the best thing in the world.”

Reality TV: Yay or nay? “Nay. I actually had a former roommate who was on THE BACHELORETTE, so I did watch that season. Otherwise, I don’t dabble much in it, although I did watch a lot of MASTER CHEF during the pandemic.”

Cruises: Yay or nay? “Nay. Covid is still happening.”

What’s the best cereal and why? “I love Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms because they’re childhood favorites. Right now I eat a gluten-free, grain-free cereal that is so boring.”

Food in bed: Okay or never? “Okay, I’m a pretty clean eater.”

Toilet paper: Over or under? “Over. It just presents better that way.”

Any kind of lying is bad: Agree or disagree? “As a person who’s really been trying to live fully in her truth, it’s so important when you can be honest about any and everything. There’s something very empowering and courageous about that. So, truth, no matter what.”

Which came first — the chicken or the egg? “The chicken. I think the universe or whoever created this organism that became a chicken.”

Can you fold a fitted sheet properly? “Yes, but I don’t prefer it.”

Must-have hours of sleep? “I actually do need sleep or else my brain doesn’t function as well. Ideally, I like to sleep somewhere between seven and eight hours.”

Childhood item I wish I still had: “My Barbie collection. I had, like, 200 Barbies in really great condition along with all of the clothes, the cars and the houses. When I got older, everything went in a family member’s storage locker and that person lost the storage and didn’t tell me. So, I lost a lot of my childhood that actually still strikes a chord with me to this day.”

I would give my ironing skills a letter grade of: “Oh, F! I hate ironing. I don’t even own an iron. I wear everything wrinkled.”

Sitcom family you’d love to join? “The family on STEP BY STEP, or FAMILY MATTERS or THE BRADY BUNCH.”

Go-to takeout order? “Chinese or Indian food.”

If the show did an all-musical episode, I would want to sing ______: “Something about being an independent woman.”

What middle name would you give your character? “Nicollette.”