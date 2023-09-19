Totally Random DAYS's Brandon Beemer and James Reynolds

DAYS’s Brandon Beemer and James Reynolds tackle our latest batch of random questions

Brandon Beemer (Shawn)

What’s a random subject you know a lot about? “Cryptocurrency.”

Taking off your shoes on an airplane: Yes or no? “Yes, but not walking the aisles and to the bathroom without them on. Only in your seat.”

Musicals: Yay or nay? “Not for me.”

Reality TV: Yay or nay? “Yay, but not a lot of it.”

Cruises: Yay or nay? “Yay. But good ones.”

What’s the best cereal and why? “I haven’t had cereal in, I don’t know how long. I’ll just say as a kid I loved Golden Grahams.”

Food in bed: Okay or never? “Okay, as long as it’s not me. If some girl’s in my bed and she’s like, ‘Order something like pasta,’ I’m like, ‘What are you doing? Let me get you a towel and I’ll lay it on your lap and you can eat it on the towel.’ Because a little oops is gonna be a long thing for me to have to deal with, taking the duvet cover off, spraying the stuff on it, bleaching it, and then putting it back on just because somebody wanted to eat.”

Toilet paper: Over or under? “Over. It’s the only way.”

Any kind of lying is bad: Agree or disagree? “Agree. I mean, there is lying and then there’s just withholding information.”

Which came first — the chicken or the egg? “I’m just going to say the egg but I don’t know what laid that thing.”

Can you fold a fitted sheet properly? “Very well. Oh, I pride myself on folding the fitted sheet very well. I make sure that it’s done right. You have to do the pockets in the pockets and then just reach over to the other pocket and lay it down and then fold the little corners straight and overlap the fitted corner where all the other elastic corners are and then boom, you’re good.”

Must-have hours of sleep? “Seven hours.”

Childhood item I wish I still had: “Some of my Hot Wheels, ’cause they’re probably worth a lot of money now.”

I would give my ironing skills a letter grade of: “B.”

Sitcom family you’d love to join? “I don’t know, TWO AND A HALF MEN would be fun, because I think it’s hilarious. I can’t stop laughing at Charlie Sheen’s version.”

Go-to takeout order? “Sharky’s Mexican Grill.”

If the show did an all-musical episode, I would want to sing ______: “Nothing.”

What middle name would you give your character? “Shawn Michael Brady.”

James Reynolds (Abe):

What’s a random subject you know a lot about? “The making of paper airplanes.”

Taking off your shoes on an airplane: Yes or no? “Oh, no. You don’t know where those feet have been.”

Musicals: Yay or nay? “Oh, yeah, absolutely. Some of the best fun I have ever had as an actor has been in a musical.”

Reality TV: Yay or nay? “It’s a little complicated. I’m not overly fond of reality TV; I think it’s an easy, cheap kind of entertainment. Having said that, there are some bits and pieces of reality TV that I have now become addicted to and that’s a very guilty pleasure, I hate to say.”

Cruises: Yay or nay? “Again, complicated. My wife actually used to entertain on board cruise ships and she loves it. It’s a fun and interesting way to see things.”

What’s the best cereal and why? “Oatmeal is the best.”

Food in bed: Okay or never? “I’m not fond of food in bed. I’m not fond of breakfast in bed. It just feels like the potential for disaster is always there.”

Toilet paper: Over or under? “I’m completely ambivalent. It doesn’t make any difference to me. I will find the next square, no matter what.”

Any kind of lying is bad: Agree or disagree? “I disagree. Not that lying is good, but I don’t think all lying is bad. Lying is bad when you hurt someone. That is horrible and unforgivable.”

Which came first — the chicken or the egg? “I’ve never really considered that age-old question. So, I am gonna say the chicken came first because the egg had to be laid.”

Can you fold a fitted sheet properly? “No. I start off okay, though.”

Must-have hours of sleep? “I would prefer to get eight to nine, to be honest, but I’d say minimum six and ideally seven.”

Childhood item I wish I still had: “Probably one of my books. I used to love getting books a lot when I was young.”

I would give my ironing skills a letter grade of: “C. I’m pretty good at ironing, but I’m really lazy when it comes to ironing. I don’t particularly like doing it.”

Sitcom family you’d love to join? “I don’t have one.”

Go-to takeout order? “Chili from Gus’s BBQ here in town where I live.”

If the show did an all-musical episode, I would want to sing ______: “ ‘I Still Call Australia Home’ from The Boy from Oz.”

What middle name would you give your character? “Abraham Hamilton Carver.”