What’s a great date night? “It varies. Sometimes we’ll sit outside by the fire with some music playing. We love going to the beach and hanging out on the sand at sunset and then having dinner. We also love taking the dogs for a walk.”

What would you say is the key to being a good parent? “Wow. I’ve been a parent a long time [laughs]. It’s really just about living by example. I had great parents and I just try to follow suit.”

What is a place you want to visit but haven’t yet? “Greece.”

What song can always get you to dance? “ ‘Disco Inferno’. ”

What is your favorite season? “Fall. The weather is beautiful and my kids are all about football, so that’s a favorite of ours.”