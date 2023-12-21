The Latest On GH's Josslyn Recast

This week, GH introduced viewers to a temporary Josslyn; Courtney Fulk (r.) is playing the role short-term while the show’s regular Josslyn, Eden McCoy, is taking a personal leave of absence following the real-life loss of her mother, Natasha, who passed away in November. According to a show rep, McCoy will be back on-screen the first week of February 2024. In the meantime, the actress is also taking a social media break; on X, formerly Twitter, she posted, “Wanted to hop on & wish everyone happy holidays I think I’m gonna take some time off of Twitter, but first needed to give thanks for any of the support within the last few weeks. Been a strange year, but I still feel very lucky. Wishing everyone reading this love and health.” Also on X, ABC programming executive Nathan Varni posted, “Sending my best to @RealEdenMccoy as she takes a small break from shooting with us at #gh, you are in our thoughts and we look forward to welcoming you back when you’re ready. “