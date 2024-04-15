THE GATES Gets Series Pickup From CBS, To Air In January

Michele Val Jean shared the news on her official X (formerly Twitter) feed from Deadline that her show, THE GATES, she has created has received a series pick-up from CBS. The show is set to premiere in January. This comes just a few days after it was announced that THE TALK was canceled — set to bow out in December after 15 seasons.

The soap is set to follow the lives of a wealthy Black family in an upscale gated community. The website says that Val Jean is set to serve as “writer and showrunner.” Those aren’t usually terms used for daytime soaps, but the Daytime Emmy-winning scribe certainly has written incredible stories over the years during her time at BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL, GENERAL HOSPITAL, GENERATIONS and SANTA BARBARA. She was also a writer on AMBITIONS.

The site reports that “Val Jean will also be an executive producer alongside Sheila Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson and Kimberly Doebereiner.” The soap is a joint venture between CBS Studios and the NAACP as well as in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble.