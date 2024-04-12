CBS Cancels THE TALK, Is It Making Room For THE GATES?

After 15 seasons, Variety is reporting that THE TALK, currently hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, will be wrapping up in December. The show replaced beloved soap AS THE WORLD TURNS when it hit the airwaves and now viewers are wondering if turnabout is fair play.

After all, it wasn’t that long ago when it was announced that THE GATES, penned by former BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL scribe Michele Val Jean, was commissioned by CBS. At the time, people were wondering what timeslot it would get. Losing THE TALK has certainly cleared the way.

The show was created by THE CONNERS star Sara Gilbert, who also hosted for nine seasons. In addition to Gilbert, other original hosts included Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marissa Janet Winokur.