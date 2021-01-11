THE DOCTORS Cast Reunites

Alan Locher, who hosts The Locher Room on YouTube, is once again partnering with Retro TV to bring a third virtual reunion with former cast members from THE DOCTORS. Jada Rowland (ex-Carolee), (James Storm (ex-Michael), Nicholas Walker (ex-Brad) and Kim Zimmer (ex-Nola) will participate in the chat on Friday January 15 at 3 p.m. ET, which can be viewed here.

