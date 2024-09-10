The Best And Worst On B&B, DAYS, GH And Y&R The Week Of September 2-6

Abetting Woman: Carly (Laura Wright) got drawn in to Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) efforts to conceal his murder of John Cates on GH.

The Best

Bold and Beautiful: Finn To The Rescue!

“Steffy is missing and the only person that can lead me to her is Luna,” Finn announced to RJ as he pieced together the clues. He traced his wife’s steps to the last place she was seen — Bill’s house — where he found his cousin Luna acting strangely. A follow-up visit to her office resulted in Luna pooh-poohing Steffy’s disappearance, so Finn appealed to her human side (such as it is) and talked about how their kids missed their mom. Luna dismissed Finn and hightailed it back to her apartment. Finn followed her and found his wife imprisoned in a cage.

Steffy looked rough, which helped sell the story that she had been without food, water or a bathroom (!) for days. Finn busted her out of the cage and was rewarded with a heartfelt speech about how Steffy’s strong belief in their love helped her get through the ordeal because she had faith he would rescue her.

Guess Finn is forgiven for that kiss…

General Hospital: Sonny And Carly’s Cover-Up

Sonny Corinthos is not known for doing his own dirty work, but when it came to John Cates harassing his family, he abandoned reason and grabbed a gun. Michael came upon his dad standing over the bloody FBI agent at the Quartermaine boathouse and sprang into action, saying he’d cover while Sonny skedaddled. Sonny found his ex-wife up at the main house and told Carly he needed her help: “If anybody asks, we’ve been together.” They entered the Q living room with Sonny making a point of tucking in his shirt like they’d been getting busy upstairs. Tracy was horrified, Chase and Brook Lynn were amused and Sonny’s most recent ex-wife was confused. “Are you back together?” asked Nina. Yes, intimated Sonny. Carly looked confused until Chase announced there had been a shooting at the boathouse.

OMG, said Carly’s face.

It’s hard to create comedy out of a soap murder, but GH did it by using the rich history of the A-listers assembled and having each character react true to their personality — especially the lady of the manor.

Tracy: “Everybody who doesn’t live here, get out!”

Young and Restless: Lily Vows Revenge On Billy

What’s a girl to do when the jerk she agreed to support in order to save his mother’s company fires her out of the blue? Reach out to his nemesis, of course! “You and I can take down Billy together,” a spurned Lily suggested to Victor. His praise of the way she ran Chancellor (and comments about how proud Katherine and Neil would be of her) made Lily think she had Genoa City’s most powerful mogul in her corner as she battled to regain control of Katherine’s company.

And she did — to a point. Viewers know Victor is playing her, letting Lily think she can retain her CEO title which he has already promised to Nikki. Lily could do worse than playing second fiddle to ace businesswoman Nikki Newman — a position that would certainly result in Lily besting the over-confident Billy — but her vow to do “whatever it takes” to protect Katherine’s legacy may wind up delaying Lily’s own legacy at the company she loves.

Days of our Lives: Gabi Beds EJ

Their night of “passion” started with Gabi asking EJ to help her hurt Stefan by hitting the sheets and it ended with Stefan busting in to, indeed, get hurt. There was Gabi in a robe, a shirtless EJ, and their clothes on the floor, yet Stefan still could not grasp what he was seeing: “Did you sleep with my brother?”

Duh. Stefan punched EJ, indignant that his brother would seduce his wife but Gabi set him straight: She was the aggressor, and she did it to get back at her cheating husband for sleeping with Ava.

Stefan: “So this was tit for tat?”

EJ: “So to speak.”

The scenes were full of quips like that, along with Stefan imitating EJ’s accent and EJ offering running commentary on Stefan’s outrage. As amusing as the encounter was, though, there was a sadness to it. Stefan and Gabi fought back tears while trading barbs, and Gabi really stuck the knife in by saying EJ was better in bed than his brother. “You two deserve each other,” spit the heartbroken Stefan.

Note: They all still live together. What could go wrong?

The Worst

B&B: Dumbing Bill Down

Say what you want about Dollar Bill Spencer, the guy is not dumb. He has carved out a place for himself in L.A. by bribing, blackmailing, brawling, tricking or sleeping his way into or out of every situation to get what he wants. Heck, he dumped Ridge Forrester out of a helicopter and didn’t see a day of jail time! So it was surprising when Bill accepted Poppy’s claim that he might be Luna’s father from a long-ago sex romp and let her sister conduct an at-home paternity test to prove it. Let me adopt you, Bill offered Luna.

Then we found out Luna doctored the test and Tom was really her bio dad. She killed Tom and Hollis to cover that up, framed her mother for the murders, kidnapped Steffy, and continued to fool Bill. He could have been forgiven for wanting another child, but when his “daughter” Luna kissed him on the lips, that should have been a giant red flag. Instead, Bill offered Luna counseling (!) and let her live in his house — and kiss him again.

The guy’s a billionaire. Maybe next time he’ll buy a clue.

DAYS’s Abigail Fail

Jennifer knew. She took one look at her back-from-the-dead “daughter,” declared she wasn’t Abigail, and ran crying from the room. So how are so many of Abby’s other family and friends falling for this obvious fraud? This woman only remembers details about things that are public knowledge, like how Abigail was murdered. She talks openly with her brother Mark about the next steps in their plan, risking their new Salem neighbors overhearing — which they do. “What plan?” asked Stephanie. Um, her plan with her doctor. Oh good, said Stephanie, as opposed to being properly suspicious.

The endless identifying of who everybody is (“We’re first cousins, right?”) would be funny if this impostor wasn’t making dopes out of our faves. It’s believable that Chad would be grasping at straws because he misses his wife so much, but that doesn’t explain the rest of the town accepting this fake who has a new face but curiously no old memories.