The Best And Worst On B&B, DAYS, GH And Y&R The Week Of July 8-12

GH’s Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) B&B’s Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) and DAYS’s Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes)

The Best

Fireworks on General Hospital!

Fireworks went off all over Port Charles on July 4th (a holiday that lasted for days) exploding some key storylines. The biggest bombshell was Cody telling Mac that he lied about the DNA test and is indeed his son. Mac reacted badly, but Maxie and Felicia were there to plead Cody’s case and really make us invest.

Mac: “That kid has some kind of angle and I’m not having it.”

Felicia: “That kid is your kid.”

Sasha immediately visited Felicia and Maxie to admit she tampered with Felicia’s secret DNA test to give Cody more time to come clean. They weren’t pleased, but they understood.

Over at the Quartermaines, political candidate Drew kissed Willow and then kissed her mother, Nina. Looking at it from the other angle, Willow kissed Drew and then kissed Drew’s nephew Michael — her husband.

Best of all, Sasha saw it!

Sasha has been adrift since quitting her job as the Face of Deception to become a cook for the Quartermaines, so putting her in the middle of two major reveals sets her up to be more than just a pretty face frying eggs for her future congressman (and lover?) Drew Q. (Insert “over easy” joke here…)

Karma Comes for Diane on Young and Restless

In what universe did the backstabbing Diane think firing her son was going work out? The Abbott house has been upended, Jack is unhappy with his wife, and Kyle has gone scorched earth.

Kyle: “I will prove to you my worth in the only way you understand: I will beat you.”

Kyle is now co-CEO of Jabot’s competition Glissade, leaving Diane floundering at the company that should have been Kyle’s family legacy. Jack’s rivalry with Victor has been reignited to Jack and Diane’s detriment since Victor is the muscle behind Glissade. And Kyle just announced he’s going to move out of the family home with his son Harrison, depriving Jack and Diane of their grandson.

Even her friends are turning on her.

Diane: “I fired Kyle from Jabot this morning.”

Michael: “That’s the stuff of a Greek tragedy.”

Diane: “I was looking for a little support.”

Keep looking!

Bold and Beautiful’s Thomas Calls Hope’s Bluff

How to stop the merry-go-round of Hope 1) declaring her love for Thomas but 2) saying she’s not ready for marriage? Call her bluff.

Thomas: “Will you be my wife?”

Hope: “You know I want to be with you.”

Thomas: “But you’re not ready to marry me. You’ll never be able to marry me. That’s why I moved on with Paris.”

Pointing out how many times Hope has rejected him shined a light on Hope’s selfishness in not wanting Thomas to marry Paris. If marriage and another child are Thomas’s goal, then he’s right to move on. If he loves Hope more than he loves Paris, this will turn out to be a mistake. But the real endgame of this story looks like Hope turning to Finn — and Steffy wishing she had let Hope pursue her brother to keep her away from her husband!

Days of our Lives Bids Farewell to Bill Hayes

We never get to say a proper good-bye to our soap faves so the July 11 episode was one for the ages: The last scenes of Bill Hayes as Doug Williams. (Hayes, who joined DAYS in 1970, died in January age 98.)

There was great irony to Chad digging up Abigail’s grave in the hopes she might still be alive in the same show as Doug’s good-bye. It made sense to include Kayla in the scenes since she is quasi-related to them (her brother Bo married Doug’s daughter Hope) and was also the doctor on duty when Abigail died (or “died?”).

Doug (re: exhuming Abigail): “Stranger things have happened in this town of ours.”

Julie: “Chad and Abby didn’t have much time together and you and I had years and years. Did I ever tell you how much I love you?”

Doug: “No, you never did.”

Gently ribbing the love of his life Julie (played by Hayes’s long-time wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes) was right on brand for this con man turned family man. The duo also reminisced about their troubled but ultimately triumphant life together and what a good team they had made.

All of our soap heroes should go out in an episode like that, summing up their long, successful run and sweetly kissing their spouse one last time.

The Worst

DAYS’ Everett/Bobby Are Not Personality Plus

Let’s see if we have this right: A smarmy character named Bobby is the “gatekeeper” of an alternate personality named Everett who Stephanie fell for, so she asked Jada to try and convince Bobby — who it turns out is Jada’s ex-husband — to “let Everett out” or they’re going to lose him forever. Jada failed.

Meanwhile, Bobby claimed to have information about the murder of Li Shin last fall, which he wouldn’t give to Jada, but it turned out he made a deal with a strange woman named Connie who was Li’s actual murderer to keep her secret in exchange for Connie killing Rafe so Bobby can get Jada back.

Bobby grabbed his head in pain and pretended to “let Everett out” so Jada ran to get his psychiatrist.

Marlena: “You have made a breakthrough!”

No.

Everett/Bobby is too new to be getting this much screen time and this convoluted story is making ace shrink Marlena and ace cop Jada look like dopes for falling for Bobby’s transparent “Who am I? Where am I?” acting job.

Here’s hoping DAYS brings Everett out and shows us why we should care about him soon — because Bobby is looking more like hated murderer Nick Fallon every day.

Murder They Wrote on B&B

Our jury’s out (literally) on the recent B&B killings, but it’s hard to care about the deaths of two new, peripheral characters. We met homeless man Tom in late April when he helped Deacon and Finn locate Sheila and then Deacon hired him at Il Giardino. Tom was a soulful dude with an interesting background: A musician who shared a past with Poppy and even claimed he was Luna’s father. One night he pulled out his guitar to sing at the restaurant, drank his (drugged) blue drink, and died.

Restaurant worker Hollis found Tom’s backpack and told Sheila he found something important.

Sheila: “It’s wrong to go through his personal belongings.”

Said the woman who has shot, killed, tried to kill, kidnapped or drugged literally everyone on the show.

Sheila: “Take that and throw it in the trash.”