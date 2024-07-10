Days Of Our Lives Rewind: Doug and Julie's Love Story In Photos

When ex-con Brent Douglas (he later changed his name to Doug Williams) was released from prison in 1970, Susan paid him to romance Julie. Although Julie was married to Scott Banning, she and Doug fell in love.

After Julie secured divorce from Bob Anderson, Doug and Julie finally wed in 1976 (two years after their portrayers did). It would turn out to be their first of three marriages.

In 1978, Julie was raped by Larry Atwood, but kept it a secret. The traumatic event made her push Doug away.

Doug and Julie divorced, then married for a second time in 1981. After the ceremony, the couple took off for a honeymoon in Japan. During their years away from Salem, the pair divorced, but eventually found their way back to one another and rewed off-camera. Photo credit: NBC

In 2004, Julie was devastated when Doug was “murdered” by the Salem Stalker. Fortunately, it turned out to be a cruel hoax, and he soon turned up alive on Melaswen island. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/JPI

When Julie’s beloved grandmother, Alice, died in 2010, she and Doug supported each other through the huge loss to their family. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Doug and Julie returned to Salem in 2015 to attend Hope and Aiden’s wedding, and to cheer the town's bicentennial celebration alongside John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall). Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Doug supported Julie as she mourned the loss of her son, David, in 2017. However, her heartache turned to happiness, when she later met Eli, the grandson she never knew existed. Photo credit: XJjohnson/jpistudios.com

The couple got back into the restaurant business in 2017, when they reopened Doug’s Place. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Doug was by Julie’s side, when she suffered a heart attack and was near death in 2019. Luckily, she received a life-saving transplant and within months made a full recovery. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Among the pair’s fiercest obstacles was the devil himself. In 2021, Satan took over Doug’s body, and he collapsed in Marlena’s office while Julie watched in horror. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

A devastating fire ravished the Horton home in 2024. Fortunately, Doug and Julie made it out safely out of the blaze. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com