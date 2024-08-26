The Best And Worst On B&B, DAYS, GH And Y&R The Week Of August 19-23

The Truth Will Out: DAYS’s Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) busted cheating Stefan (Brandon Barash), while on GH, Irene’s funeral sparked fireworks for Molly (Kristen Vaganos, far l.) and Kristina (Kate Mansi, far r.) as Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn, second from l.) and Sam (Lindsay Hartley) looked on.

The Best

Days of our Lives: Gabi’s Revenge

It was only a matter of time before Gabi found out her husband Stefan had slept with Ava while Gabi was wrongly imprisoned. In true soap opera fashion, Connie overheard Ava telling Stefan’s sister Kristen that she slept with Stefan, so Connie blabbed to Gabi, who confronted Kristen, who confirmed it was true (whew!). Damn, lamented Gabi, who took about five seconds to mourn her marriage before putting a plan in motion to bust the duo. She gathered the three of them for drinks and then proposed a toast to “the lying cheating bitch who slept with my husband.”

Stefan denied it while Ava got all high and mighty, like how dare you accuse me? Gabi did not back down, yelling at them for doing the dirty while she was locked up and then throwing champagne on Stefan. “I was very drunk,” he sputtered, finally admitting the truth. A heartfelt apology followed, which did not appease the outraged Gabi. She declared their marriage over, but announced she will stay at the DiMera mansion — guaranteeing that Stefan will be paying for that mistake for many more days of his life.

Young and Restless: The Abbotts Get Tough

Jack and Diane have been see-sawing between loving their son Kyle and wanting to teach him a lesson for months. Kyle is right to resent his mother for abandoning him as a child but his insubordination towards her at Jabot resulted in countless arguments and his eventual ousting from their family company. Jack and Diane hemmed and hawed about whether firing their son was the right thing to do, but Kyle’s jump to rival cosmetics company Glissade — which is funded by his father’s enemy Victor — was a bridge too far.

Kyle is entitled and has an outsized ego and thinks he is smarter than everyone else, so his parents started wondering, how best to save him from himself?

Jack (to Diane): “We cripple Glissade.”

The beauty business is about to get ugly.

Bold and Beautiful: Luna Goes Loony

Her “father” Bill turned out to not be her father and her mother Poppy got arrested for killing the guy who probably was her father, so Luna could have been forgiven for kissing Bill. It was a moment in time… Luna got carried away… it would never happen again. Except it did, and Steffy saw it. “I know what you’re up to,” said Steffy, putting the pieces together that Luna killed Tom to protect the privileged life Luna had found as Bill’s “daughter.” (Steffy didn’t even know about the backpack with Tom’s letters turning up as evidence against Poppy, proving to viewers that Luna was willing to frame her own mother.) And in case we missed Luna’s move to arch-villain, B&B dressed her in all black to drive home her new status.

As Steffy did the math on Luna’s actions, her vision got blurry and she fell to the ground. The camera zoomed in on Luna staring evilly at Steffy’s collapsed body with the clearly poisoned iced tea nearby — and suddenly that kiss didn’t seem so bad.

General Hospital: Cemetery Meltdown

We knew drama would come from Kristina carrying her sister Molly’s baby but the shocker of the baby dying after Kristina went through a window (during a fight with Ava) was next level. It continued to the funeral, where the pastor got confused over who the mother was and Kristina stormed the pulpit because she had “something to say.” Molly’s agony was palpable as Kristina described what being pregnant with baby Irene was like before bursting into heaving sobs.

But that was nothing compared to the burial, where Kristina laid a rose on the baby’s grave and called her Adela. “What did you call my daughter?” demanded Molly. A true scene followed, with Molly stunned that Kristina had given “her” baby a different name and accusing her of playing the grieving Madonna act after losing the baby because of her own selfish actions. There was enough screaming, crying and breast-beating to wake the dead (!) until Molly whipped a custody agreement out of her purse that showed Kristina planned to take the child. “You killed my baby!” screamed Molly as Kristina fell sobbing to the ground.

Clearly we will be seeing plenty more of the grieving Madonna act and precious little of the bond they used to share: A sister act.

The Worst

B&B: Hope Floats

When Brooke Logan thinks you’ve kissed too many men, you’re in trouble. Hope’s last decade has been a merry-go-round of Liam, Wyatt, Liam, Thomas, Liam, Thomas and now Finn. Every one of those men was/is involved with Hope’s stepsister Steffy except for Thomas, who is Steffy’s brother. Hope confided to her mom that she kissed Finn, saying she couldn’t deny her feelings because Finn has been an amazing friend.

Memo to Hope: Planting an unwanted kiss on a married man is not friendship. And as many times as she insisted, “It’s not who I am, it’s not who I want to be!” that is exactly what Hope has become: A carbon copy of her reckless mother.

Hope’s fashion line is failing, her love life is in shambles, and we haven’t seen her with her daughter Beth in months. She skulks around L.A. giving in to every impulse and then lying that she didn’t mean it. “You have to control yourself,” counseled Brooke.

Mother knows best, Hope!

GH: Three Strikes For FBI Agent Cates

Who is this guy? He’s supposed to be Jagger 2.0, back in PC after a 29-year absence to avenge his ex-wife Karen’s pill addiction, which he blames on Sonny Corinthos — the same guy who cared for his brother Stone Cates as he died of AIDS and then donated an entire wing to General Hospital in Stone’s name. Those two story points don’t add up. Other questions include why did Cates break the law by blackmailing Jason, hiding the crooked pharmacist, and coaching Ava on her testimony? It would be so easy for him to get busted on all of that.

But the biggest curiosity is why John “Jagger” Cates keeps prosecuting Sonny’s loved ones with little or no evidence. Carly escaped prosecution when the questionable bootleg RICO tape Cates had on her disappeared, Kristina was released after the judge was told there was no evidence, and Alexis shooed him out of the house when he came to question Kristina again.

Jagger’s target is Sonny. Each time he misses the bullseye he just looks full of… bull.