How did your family come by this recipe? “Apparently, my great nana got it from a friend who she worked with at the carnival, and then it was passed down to my nana, then passed down to my mom.”

Is it a standard part of the MacMullens’ Thanksgiving? “Oh, yeah. We have it every year. It’s so good, I don’t even have words! Johnny, my boyfriend, and I will eat three pieces before we’ve even taken a breath. It’s sweet and decadent and buttery. It’s just perfect!”

Have you made it yourself? “My mom usually makes it, but this year I’m going to try to make one with her and make a gluten-free [version], like use every single ingredient that normally goes into it but use a gluten-free cake mix. What we generally do is make it the day of, but we make enough so that in the morning, we can have some with coffee. We have it as dessert on Thanksgiving when it’s warm, which is amazing, but when you have it the next day after it’s chilled in the refrigerator? That’s also amazing!”

Can you taste the alcohol in it? “You can’t really taste it, but I think the liquer gives it a specific flavor that balances out the sweetness, which is maybe why it tastes so good.”

Ingredients

For The Cake

2 boxes of yellow cake mix

1 cup vegetable oil

4 large eggs

¼ cup Galliano liqueur

¼ cup vodka

1 3.5-ounce package vanilla instant pudding mix

¾ cup orange juice

For The Glaze

1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1 Tbsp. orange juice

1 Tbsp. Galliano liqueur

1 tsp. vodka

Directions

For The Cake

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Grease and flour a bundt pan.

3. Add one full box of cake mix and 6 Tbsp. of cake mix from the second box, vegetable oil, eggs, liqueur, vodka, pudding mix and orange juice to a large mixing bowl. Beat on medium speed for two minutes.

4. Evenly pour the cake mixture evenly into the greased bundt pan and gently tap pan on the counter to get rid of any air bubbles.

5. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes; it is done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Rest the cake for five minutes.

6. Using a thin rubber spatula, gently loosen the edges around the rims of the bundt pan. “My mom then flips it upside on a plate and removes the pan.”

For The Glaze

1. Mix powdered sugar, orange juice, liqueur, and vodka until smooth. “My mom says to make the glaze once the cake is pulled out of the pan and resting because it only takes a minute to make it.”

2. Drizzle the glaze over the cake while it’s warm, then let cool for the glaze to set. “My mom pokes holes in the cake with a fork before she puts on the glaze, so it goes all throughout the cake and not just on top.”