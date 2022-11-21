Where does this recipe come from? “This pumpkin pie recipe is from my grandma, Frances. Hands down my favorite holiday staple!”

How long has this pie recipe been part of your Thanksgiving menu? “My mom has made it every year for as long as I can remember. She tops it with some homemade whipped cream, and it is utterly decadent.”

Can it be made ahead? “Yes. You can make it a day in advance. Just keep the pie covered and refrigerated once it’s cooled.”

How can it be tweaked to be vegan or gluten-free? “You could make this pie gluten-free by making your own gluten-free crust or grabbing a store-bought, gluten-free crust that’s ready to go. If you’re making this vegan-friendly, I bet you could substitute flaxseed eggs for regular eggs in the pie. Or, of course, since we love to keep things simple, just pick up vegan ready-made pie crusts. For a vegan whipped cream, try mixing two 14 oz. cans of full fat coconut milk with 1/3 cup of confectioners’/powdered sugar.”

Anything else you’d like to share about this dessert? “Happy eating! Let me know if you try it!”

Ingredients

One unbaked, packaged pie shell

9” round pie pan with high sides

1 15 oz. can pumpkin

1 12 oz. can evaporated milk; shake it

⅔ cup sugar, or slightly less

¼ cup dark molasses (our secret ingredient!)

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground ginger

½ tsp. nutmeg

¼ tsp. ground cloves

2 eggs slightly beaten

Whipped cream topping

16 oz. chilled heavy

whipping cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

⅓ cup confectioners’/

powdered sugar

Directions for pie

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Unroll pie shell and press it into round pie pan. Crimp (push the dough with your fingertip while holding it with the other thumb and forefinger) for a decorative edge.

3. In a large bowl, combine pumpkin with everything but the eggs. (Optional to chill the mixture in the refrigerator for four hours for better texture, but not necessary. I never have time for that step.)

4. Stir in the beaten eggs. Pour filling into pie shell.

5. Bake in a preheated oven at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes, or until a knife comes out clean.

* Protect the edges of the crust with foil or with crust guards so the crust does not burn.

** If you double the recipe, it makes three pies, not quite as deep but easier to handle putting into the oven, especially with crust guards in place.

Directions for whipped cream topping

1. Start your mixer on low and mix the cream and vanilla, gradually increasing speed to high. Once it has thickened up a bit, add the sugar and keep mixing until fluffy. Serve alongside the pie.