Tanisha Harper On Joining GH

Tanisha Harper made her Port Charles debut last week as the third Jordan Ashford, whose last portrayer, Briana Nicole Henry, exited in September 2021.

When the audition came up late last year, Harper — who “did a couple of episodes on BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL way, way back” — jumped at the opportunity. “I had been telling my agents that this was the kind of role that I really wanted to start doing moving forward,” she says. “I started my career off in comedic television and film and I love that, but I really wanted to get some drama going! When I saw this role, I was like, ‘This is exactly what I’m looking for.’ And as I was going over the audition [material] and learning my lines, I was like, ‘I just feel like this is the one.’ Something about it was just very natural for me. I just really felt it; I felt that this role was for me.”

After submitting a self-tape audition, “My agents called and said I was selected to do a screen test. That was exciting but because it was over the holidays, I had to wait about three weeks to do the screen test. Throughout the holiday, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I just want to do it! I just want to get out there and see what happens!’ ” On the day of the test, “Everyone was wonderful from the moment I arrived on set,” she raves. “I tried to give my best performance; I had worked on it with my coach [Holly Gagnier, who recently appeared on GH as Jennifer Smith] and took it seriously because this was something I really wanted. And it looks like it paid off, because I’m here [laughs]! I was so excited to find out that I’d booked the job. It still doesn’t feel real!”

Harper didn’t know at first that she was playing a recast character. “When I went in for the role, they changed the name,” she explains. “I thought I was auditioning for someone named Michelle that was the district attorney. I didn’t realize until a few days after booking the job that I was going to be playing the role of Jordan Ashford and that two other actresses had played her!” But Executive Producer Frank Valentini put her at ease. “Frank said, ‘You need to just do you. Do what you feel is right for this character. Everybody has their own take on it, and this is why we have you here. You’re bringing something new and fresh. We don’t need you to emulate what they did.’ So, that was kind of the mindset I’ve brought into it.”

Her new co-stars have helped bring her up to speed on Jordan’s various relationships in town. “That has definitely been a learning curve,” she allows. “Coming onto a soap, there’s a lot to learn, but I can’t say enough how lovely everyone has been, and patient with me and helping me out. I’m so excited to be here!”