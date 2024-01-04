Take Five With Susan Walters (Diane, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS)

Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

If cost wasn’t a factor, what kind of business would you open? “A bike shop with great coffee and snacks.”

Ghosts, UFOs, or Bigfoot: which one do you think most likely exists? “Ghosts, only because a few people — very practical people — I know claim to have had them in their homes.”

What do you wish you had more time for? “My adorable granddaughter, Nora, and her mom, Grace!”

What has been your biggest leap of faith? “Marrying my soap opera co-star [Linden Ashby, who played Curtis on LOVING while she was playing Lorna] when I was 22 years old … 37 years later, we are still leaping!”

If you went to college now, what would you major in and why? “I would go to beauty school and learn to cut and color hair. Then have a mobile hair salon to take to housebound clients — either from age, health, or with small children.”