Take Five With Michael Mealor (Kyle, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Michael Mealor (Kyle, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Aside from acting, what are you most passionate about? “Writing.”

If you went to college now, what would you major in? “Architecture. The design and construction of buildings and homes are a beautiful art form to me.”

If cost wasn’t a factor, what kind of business would you open? “A record label or recording studio.”

What is your favorite attraction at Disneyland? “Indiana Jones. I love the fast rides that jerk you around.”

What is your least favorite vegetable? “Mushrooms. I’ve just never enjoyed the taste. I don’t remove them, but mushroom pizza is my least favorite.”