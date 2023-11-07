Take Five With Mark Grossman (Adam, YOUNG & RESTLESS)

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) answers our five burning questions.

What posters were on your bedroom walls as a teenager? “A bunch of dirt bike stuff and also the Space Jam movie poster with Michael Jordan and the Warner Brothers cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny.”

What U.S. state would you like to visit for the first time? “Montana. Every time I see photos of Montana in magazines, I just want to go there and chill.”

What is your favorite fall activity? “Going to a pumpkin farm and drinking a pumpkin spice latte. Last year, a group of us from the show went to Knott’s Scary Farm, which was a lot of fun. I wouldn’t mind doing that again.”

What were your favorite TV shows as a kid? “HOME IMPROVEMENT and FULL HOUSE. I also liked MARRIED… WITH CHILDREN but my parents thought it was too racy so I wasn’t allowed to watch it.”

What are your favorite pizza toppings? “I like the meat lover’s pizza with pepperoni and sausage.”