Take Five With Jason Thompson (Billy, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Which absolutely needless luxury would you love to add to your house? “A Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. And I wouldn’t say needless because I think there’s tremendous value to his art.”

Ghosts, UFOs, or Bigfoot: Which one do you think most likely exists? “UFOs because they do exist!”

What do you wish you had more time for? “I wish I could keep my kids at this age. It’s going too fast.”

What has been your biggest leap of faith? “I feel like I’ve taken a few and plan to keep taking them. They all mean something different that lead to new experiences.”

What is your favorite vegetable? “Cucumber. They’re fresh and crunchy, and my daughter [Rome] loves them as well.”