Take Five With Emily O'Brien (Theresa, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Emily O’Brien (Theresa, DAYS) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What’s your favorite way to procrastinate? “I shop online.”

Which old TV show could you watch repeats of incessantly? “FAWLTY TOWERS. It’s an incredible English show from the ’70s starring John Cleese. I’ve seen it so many time over and over again with my family.”

Whose advice do you trust the most? “My dad’s. He’s just the most incredible spiritual human being. He always leads with love and forgiveness. I aspire to be like him.”

What is your go-to comfort food? “My mother’s Iranian cooking. Any one of her Iranian dishes. She makes khoreshte-alou, which is a chicken stew with herbs, dried plums and dried apricots. It’s absolutely delicious. Her food is the best.”