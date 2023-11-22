Take Five With Bryton James (Devon, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What do you like best about Thanksgiving? “The food. I know I should say getting together with friends and family, but it’s really about the food.”

What is your go-to holiday snack? “Homemade Chex mix, but I eat it all year. I buy the three different kinds of Chex and mix them together with the seasonings but I don’t add the nuts or pretzels and stuff like that.”

What is your favorite documentary? “The first one I ever watched was The Song Remains The Same, which is a rockumentary about Led Zeppelin. Still awesome after all of these years.”

Which movie could you watch over and over? “Pulp Fiction.”

If you could play a character in any movie from any decade, what would it be? “Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies.”