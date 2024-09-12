Suspect In GH's Johnny Wactor Murder Case Pleads Guilty

One suspect has pled guilty to two lesser charges associated with the murder of former General Hospital star Johnny Wactor. The actor was shot dead on May 25 when he and co-worker Anita Joy left work after a late-night shift and happened upon three men who were trying to steal the catalytic converter out of his car around 3 a.m.

Plea Deal

TMZ is reporting that Leonel Gutierrez, one of the two not originally charged with Wactor’s murder, has pled guilty to attempted robbery and grand theft charges. He will receive his sentence in November and, in the meantime, is free on bond. He could receive up to five years on those charges.

It was Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada who were charged with the actor’s murder, with the former getting “special circumstance” as the actual trigger man, which means he could get life in prison with no chance of parole. A fourth man, Frank Olano, was charged as an accessory after the fact to murder as well as receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon with a firearm. TMZ reported that the others are due in court next month and have pled not guilty.

Speaking Out

Joy took to Instagram back on August 31 to honor what would have been Wactor’s 38th birthday writing, “Your life was and still is a force, Johnny. The impact you left is still shaking the ground around us. You show up in little ways, little reminders of you and the colors of your spirit. You have left your mark on me and I’m so grateful to have been able to know you and call you friend for even a glimpse of time. I’m forever affected by that. Today is hard to refocus our pain but we do so in gratitude and honor of you – wishing we were celebrating alongside you and your goofy grin. I light these candles in your memory and hold in my heart thoughts for your loved ones still here on earth.”