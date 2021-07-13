Summer camp: Loved it, loathed it or skipped it?
Barash: “I skipped it. I grew up in a divorced family so I would go back and forth to parents’ houses, so if there was a wished-it category, I wish I would have done it.”
Braun: “Loved and loathed. Depended on which camp I was at.”
Konefal: “Loved it. I went every year for six years in a row. It was my favorite part of summer.”
Lake, ocean or pool?
Barash: “Oh, man. I would probably say ocean but I’m older now and more neurotic and it’s a little more terrifying.”
Braun: “I’ll take all three, please.”
Konefal: “Ocean, ocean, ocean!”
Sunscreen: Forgetful or fanatical?
Barash: “Somewhere in the middle?”
Braun: “Oh, fanatical.”
Konefal: “Fanatical! Sunscreen is so important to protect your skin barrier, whether you plan to be outside or not.”
Favorite summer drink:
Barash: “A good Negroni. Sitting outside with a Negroni and a giant ice cube? Yeah.”
Braun: “Some sort of delicious fruit smoothie.”
Konefal: “A mojito.”
Favorite food to toss on the grill:
Barash: “Corn on the cob. Bison burgers….”
Braun: “Portobello mushroom, marinated.”
Konefal: “A burger. Nice and classic.”
Favorite fruit:
Barash: “To me there is nothing better than a really juicy peach or nectarine. I’m all about that stone fruit.”
Braun: “Watermelon. There is nothing better.”
Konefal: “It changes seasonally but for summertime, I love a good mango/pineapple mixture.”
Favorite frozen treat:
Barash: “Favorite treat, favorite food on the planet, ice cream. I challenge you to find me a better food on this planet than ice cream. It doesn’t exist.”
Braun: “A vegan vanilla ice cream sandwich with a vanilla cookie on top.”
Konefal: “Hazelnut/strawberry gelato.”
Favorite summer sport:
Barash: “Basketball. You can play it year-round, but it’s always been basketball.”
Braun: “Is relaxing a sport?”
Konefal: “Swimming, I guess.”
Favorite beach activity:
Barash: “Remembering whether or not I put my sunscreen on.”
Braun: “Not getting sand in my butt.”
Konefal: “Playing with the dogs.”
Road trip role: Driver or passenger?
Barash: “50/50. Enjoy both.”
Braun: “Driver when I’m awake. Passenger when I’m sleeping.”
Konefal: “Usually I’m the driver.”
Top item on my summertime to-do list:
Barash: “Take a trip somewhere. Haven’t done that in awhile. A nice, leisurely trip, maybe to Northern California or Palm Springs.”
Braun: “Clean out the garage.”
Konefal: “Go on drives to the beach, listening to loud music.”