Steve Burton Opens Up About GENERAL HOSPITAL Return

Comeback Kid: Burton will soon be back in the GH mix alongside Laura Wright (Carly, l.) and Kelly Monaco (Sam).

In an appearance on ABC7 in Chicago on January 10, Steve Burton opened up about his imminent return to GH as Jason, a role he exited most recently in 2021. “Listen, you know, I left the show a couple years ago, everybody knows the whole story, and it’s great,” he said. “Frank [Valentini, executive producer] did an amazing job with this reveal [on the prime-time special] of, ‘One door closes, another one opens,’ because that’s what I said in my Instagram video when I left, you know? I believe that in my life, that when one door closes, another door is gonna open and that’s how I’ve lived my whole life. And when I did [leave GH] I was able to go to DAYS for a little while [as Harris], that door closed ,and now this door has opened again. And where I am in my life, you know, I feel like I have another, I don’t know — it’s a feeling right now and I don’t like to go on feelings all the time — another two or three years of acting, and I said in my video when I left, I said, ‘If the [vaccine] mandates are dropped I’d love to return to GENERAL HOSPITAL, it’s my home, and finish my career there.’ So, I’m excited. I mean, it’s been a big part of my life. It’s enabled me to do so many things in my life and opened so many other doors for myself and my family. It’s been incredible. So, to return home, see my friends and family there, it’s been amazing.” As for what storyline awaits him when Jason returns to the canvas soon, the actor said that it’s a mystery to him. “All I know is I’m buried in a cave in Greece somewhere, I don’t know!” he teased. “That’s all I know.”

To watch the full interview, click here.