Stars Participate In Charity Holiday Reading

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B; ex-JR, ALL MY CHILDREN) has put together a virtual reading of A Country Christmas Carol to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital. Also taking part are Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) and Young’s former AMC co-stars Amanda Baker (ex-Babe) and John James (ex-Jeff). The reading will premiere online on Monday, December 21 at 8 p.m. ET and be available on demand until December 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $11.99 and can be purchased here.