Stars Help AMC Alum Kelly Ripa Mark 30 Years At ABC

Kelly Ripa began filming her first ABC job, her role as ALL MY CHILDREN’s Hayley Vaughan, 30 years ago today (November 5, 1990), a milestone the network marked with a special celebration on her talk show, LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN.

Ripa reflects on her AMC audition — and her first appearance on the show — here.

Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, Ripa’s real-life husband) and her AMC friends Susan Lucci (ex-Erica), Eva La Rue (ex-Maria), Finola Hughes (ex-Alex/Anna), Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan) and Dondre T. Whitfield (ex-Terrence) join in the celebration, and Lucci and Hughes share their memories of meeting Ripa for the first time here.

Ripa and Consuelos reminisce about meeting each other, their on-screen kisses and Hayley and Mateo’s triangle with Mathison’s Ryan here.

Whitfield takes credit for the Ripa/Consuelos marriage and the AMC cast shares fun backstage memories of Ripa here.