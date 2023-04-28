What’s a rookie mistake you made early on? “Oh, so many! Number one was knowing [the difference] between downstage and upstage. It’s not like I didn’t know that, but when things are moving so fast on the set and you’ve got cameras everywhere and the director is telling you from some booth somewhere, ‘I need you to move upstage,’ I would get confused and make the mistake of going downstage instead of upstage.”

How do you feel like you’ve changed as an actor since joining GH? “Overall, I’m just a better actor. When you’re on the grind, going on auditions or filming auditions, you lose the art of being on set and getting a feel for what it’s like to actually be working with people and not just, you know, a friend behind the camera helping you film an audition. I’ve improved as an actor from working consistently and I’m definitely able to memorize things much quicker.”

Who was the first person in the cast that you clicked with on a personal level? “I would say that’s between Dominic [Zamprogna, Dante] and Brook [Kerr, Portia]. From the start, Dominic has been really encouraging and helpful with me finding my voice with Jordan, giving me tips and pointers and telling me, ‘Be yourself and bring yourself into the character.’ He’s been a really great champion and just wants to see me succeed. And when I first started, some of my first scenes were with Brook and Donnell [Turner, Curtis]. They were very encouraging and showed me the ropes. Brook is so sweet and I love working with her because we have such a great rapport together.”

Have you been recognized as Jordan in public? “That has started in the last six months or so. I was in Deer Park, Utah a couple of months ago, sitting at a bar with a friend, and this couple came up to me and they were like, ‘Are you on GENERAL HOSPITAL? You play Jordan?’ I thought someone was playing a joke, like one of my friends told them to come over and say that. But they were like, ‘No, we really watch the show!’ ”

What is the most traditionally soapy thing you’ve done thus far on the show? “Because Jordan is always so professional, I haven’t gotten too many soapy things, but there was a scene recently where Curtis and Jordan were about to go in for a kiss and then we stopped just before [kissing]. That’s kind of as much as Jordan’s gotten thus far — but I feel like more is coming [laughs]!”