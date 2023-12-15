Soap Fan Holiday Gift Guide

Still searching for the perfect gift for the soap fan in your life (or yourself)? Digest‘s got you covered!

BRAND AMBASSADOR

What DAYS fan wouldn’t appreciate a subscription to Peacock to meet all their Salem streaming needs? Plans start at $5.99 a month. Or, you can choose from show merch like a “Sands through the houseglass” crewneck sweatshirt ($32.95), a Brady Pub apron ($34.95), a DAYS phone case ($34.95) and other branded offerings here.

Show off your GH loyalty with logo-festooned merchandise that include holiday items like a GH stocking ($22.95) and a Corinthos Coffee ornament ($17.95), along with hoodies ($39.95 to $46.95), socks that feature the Port Charles skyline ($19.95), your very own Metro Court towel ($39.95) or even 68-inch free-standing cutouts of characters like Anna, Curtis and Sonny ($44.95). The whole GH collection can be found here.

Genoa City devotees would surely love official merch like a T-shirt featuring the Y&R 50th anniversary logo ($22.95), a Crimson Lights tote bag ($26.95), a Grand Phoenix waffle robe ($44.95), a Jabot Cosmetics pouch ($14.95) and other offerings found here.

PAMPER STATION

To encourage your loved ones to practice self-care, head over to Skin Nation, a line of plant-based skin care products created by Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), made with natural and organic ingredients that uses recycled ocean-waste plastic for its packaging. Chad Duell (Michael, GH) and his lady love, Luana Lucci, have also entered the skin care game, with their holistic, cruelty-free line, PuraBeauty, which is having a holiday sale. Says Duell, “The ingredients are very high-end, but at an affordable price. I use it and it’s been fantastic for me; everyone who uses it loves it and we’re really excited about it.”

KEEP IT CUTE

Help your friends and family make it through winter in style with cozy hand-knit scarves by Tricia Cast (Nina, Y&R), available on her Etsy store or a Taloha sweatshirt from Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) and Shawn Christian’s (ex-Daniel, DAYS) company, Aloha Life (“It’s a combination of Lake Tahoe and the Hawaiian islands”, explains Zucker). And for all that holiday cooking, what could be better than an autographed “Gati’s Kitchen” apron from Kathleen Gati (Liesl, GH), which retails for $35? For the fashionista in your life, Katherine Kelly Lang’s (Brooke, B&B) chic line of kaftans and accessories is sure to please!

READING IS FUNDAMENTAL

Treat reading aficionados to the gripping memoirs of Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH), Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) or Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R), and for those who prefer fiction, you can pre-order Jon Lindstrom’s (Kevin, GH) new thriller, Hollywood Hustle, which will be released in February 2024.

MESSAGE RECEIVED

Daytime stars are still active on Cameo, where you can order a personalized video message for some special in your life from a wide range of actors including Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B), Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R), Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS) and James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH). Prices vary.