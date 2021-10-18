Soap Duo Welcomes New Grandson

Melissa Reeves (Jennifer, DAYS) and Scott Reeves (ex-Steve GH) welcomed another grandson over the weekend. Daughter Emily and son-in-law Nate had son No. 2. on October 15. Melissa posted, “Wyatt Scott Smith is here💙💙💙💙 this little guy was born at 8:08pm. Weighing in at 8lbs 15 oz!!!!!!! 21” long! We are all so in love💙 thank you all for your lovely words and prayers for our children. Our hearts are so full and grateful 🙏🏻💙 papaG and I now have the three musketeers and we are ecstatic!!!!” Emily and Nate have another son, Woods; the Reeveses son Larry and his wife, Olivia, have a son, Law. Congratulations to the family!