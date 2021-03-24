Soap Alums Reunite To Honor Agnes Nixon

Alan Locher will welcome ALL MY CHILDREN alums Peter Bergman (ex-Cliff; Jack, Y&R), Susan Lucci (ex-Erica), Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie) and Darnell Williams (ex-Jesse), as well as ONE LIFE TO LIVE alum Erika Slezak (ex-Viki), to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actors are coming together to celebrate the life of the late Agnes Nixon, who created both shows. The reunion will be broadcast live on Wednesday, March 31 at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.