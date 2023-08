Alan Locher will welcome soap alums Bradley Cole (ex-Jeffrey/ex-Richard, GUIDING LIGHT) and Trent Dawson (ex-Henry, AS THE WORLD TURNS) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actors will be on hand to discuss the 19th Annual Stars and Strikes fundraiser weekend, which you can learn about here. The live interview will take place Wednesday, August 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.

