Daytime Stars And Strikes Charity Event Returns

Daytime Stars and Strikes returns for its 19th annual fundraiser weekend with four events in New York City at Port Authority’s Frames Bowling Center. Proceeds from the events, featuring fan fave soap and web series actors, will go to the Autism Society of America and the Jerry verDorn Scholarship Fund. This Scholarship honors Jerry verDorn’s [ex-Ross, GUIDING LIGHT et al] legacy of his love for the theater and Daytime Stars and Strikes, which he hosted for 18 years. The Jerry verDorn Scholarship sends children with autism to theater camps, tuition-free. All events are located at the Frames Venue on the bowling lanes, in the BBQ picnic room as well as the Karaoke Room, all located in the facility, second floor of New York City’s Port Authority. All ticket pricing, actors scheduled to appear, location of the venue and a special hotel block of rooms at the Sheraton near Port Authority can be found on the website at www.daytimestarsandstrikes.com

Saturday, October 7 th 2:00– 4:00 p.m.: Trent Dawson and Friends Play Reading. AS THE WORLD TURNS alums Trent Dawson (ex-Henry), Michael Park (ex-Jack) and Roger Howarth (ex-Paul; Austin, GH) will perform a play reading with an intimate meet and greet, question and answer session to follow.

Saturday, October 7 th 8:00–10:00 p.m.: Bradley Cole & Friends Concert – Some of your favorite actors will perform with Bradley Cole (ex-Jeffrey/ex-Richard, GUIDING LIGHT) and his band. All proceeds will go directly to the Jerry verDorn Scholarship Fund.

Sunday, October 8 th 12:00—2:00 p.m.: Daytime Stars and Strikes Bowling for Autism. GUIDING LIGHT's Liz Keifer (ex-Blake) and Ron Raines (ex-Alan) co-host this fan-fave bowling event, with an '80s dress-up theme and contests for best dressed, strikes, spares, etc. Food and soft drinks included in the ticket price. Numerous soap actors are scheduled to appear and can be found on our website at www.daytimestarsandstrikes under the Events link.

Sunday, October 8th 3:00–5:00 p.m.: The Fifth Annual "Bauer" Barbeque hosted by everyone's favorite Bauer — Michael O'Leary (ex-Rick, GUIDING LIGHT). Grab a Bauer burger, brush up on your GL trivia and get ready for some handbag bingo, where you have an opportunity to win name brand handbags! Food and soft drinks included in the ticket price.

Over the course of 18 years, Daytime Stars and Strikes have raised over $500,000 for its beneficiaries. This small group of volunteers is thrilled to continue this mission as the landscape of daytime drama and web dramas continues to evolve. Updates are available on the website www.daytimestarsandstrikes.com as well as Twitter (@DStarsNStrikes) and Facebook.