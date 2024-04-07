Vail Bloom (Heather, YOUNG AND RESTLESS) is thrilled with the family unit that her character shares with Daniel (Michael Graziadei), their daughter, Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant), and his parents, Danny (Michael Damian) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). “I love our little group,” the actress enthuses. “Lily’s mom is pretty young and cool in real life, so Lily is very friendly and actually acts like a daughter with me. When she’s driving to places, like driving in the snow to Utah, she’ll text me to let me know when she’s arrived.

She gets along great with Graz, they joke around so much, and Michael [Damian] is so incredibly wonderful. And I just love my scenes with Michelle.” According to Bloom, that’s because of the vibe Phyllis’s mere presence brings to any set-up. She points out, “Off-kilter is the perfect description: it’s ever so slightly balanced enough that it’s not full tilt. [The element] plays with you, and walks along with you in the scene, but it’s fun. It keeps the scene alive.”

Although Heather and Lily share a difficult dynamic because of their feelings for Daniel, their portrayers have a much smoother rapport. “It’s really fun to work with Christel [Khalil, Lily] as well because I remember working with her 12 years ago and we’re actually friends socially as well,” Bloom shares. “We genuinely love each other so we really have fun, which probably feeds what we put into our work.”